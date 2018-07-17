A Woman Is Facing Over Nine Years In Prison for Doing *This* to Selena Gomez

A woman could face over nine years in prison for hacking Selena Gomez's email.

College student Susan Atrach, 21, has been charged with 11 felony counts for stealing Gomez's digital property, prosecutors confirmed to the Los Angeles Times over the weekend. They include five counts of identity theft, five counts of accessing and using computer data to commit fraud, and one count of accessing computer data without permission. If found guilty on all charges, Atrach could be sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.

Atrach is suspected of accessing the singer's iCloud and Yahoo accounts between June 2015 and February 2016 and sharing her private media online. Sources familiar with the investigation, but who were not authorized to discuss it, told the Los Angeles Times that the young woman reset Gomez’s passwords by answering security questions based on information she found online. They added that Atrach did not make any money off the information she recovered or convey it to publications.

Atrach is expected to surrender to authorities and be arraigned in court on or before August 27. The prosecutors have recommended her bail be set at $250,000.

This is the second time Gomez has fallen victim to hacking. In 2017, nude photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, taken by paparazzi in Bora Bora were uploaded to her Instagram account.