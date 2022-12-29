‘GMA’ Anchor T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship

GMA anchor T.J. Holmes has officially filed to divorce his wife Marilee Fiebig.

A source close to the situation revealed the news to E! News. Fiebig and Holmes had been married for 13 years and currently share a daughter together.

The news of their divorce comes it was revealed that Holmes and his co-anchor Amy Robach were having an affair.

Robach is married to The Rainmaker actor Andrew Shue and it has been reported that both she and Holmes had left their spouses in August of this year to be together.

"They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair," a source told Page Six.

The insider when on to reveal that the alleged affair first began in March. Both Robach and Holmes were training for the New York City half marathon and that is when they allegedly became close.

Shortly after the news of an alleged affair became public, both Holmes and Robach were spotted out and about holding hands in a car and acting flirty at a bar in upstate New York, according to the Daily Mail.

However, since the pictures made their way to the press, each of them have gone on to deactivate their Instagram accounts.

Both Robach and Holmes were spotted together over the holidays. They were seen touching down in Atlanta on Dec. 26, according to E! News.