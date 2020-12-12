Taylor Momsen Recalls Playing Cindy Lou Who on the 20th Anniversary of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Believe it or not, How The Grinch Stole Christmas premiered twenty years ago. Taylor Momsen, who portrayed Cindy Lou Who, remembered her time playing the iconic Dr. Seuss character alongside Jim Carrey as the Grinch.

On Friday (December 11), The Pretty Reckless lead singer spoke with The Today Show to reminisce about filming the classic Christmas film. Momsen was just 7 years old when she joined the cast.

Momsen spoke highly of Carrey and still remembers her time working with him. “[Carrey] is incomparable," she gushed. "I remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing. Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, 'I'm watching an artist right now at work.'”

“I think that people love The Grinch just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it's so heartwarming and it has such a good message," she said. "Aside from how amazing Jim Carrey's performance is and the theatrics that went into the shoot, just the way the film looks and moves and is edited is amazing in its own right.”

She believes that the movie can resonate with everyone in some way. “The fact that it comes back around every year - I think it's something to look forward to," she continued. "And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it.”

The biggest takeaway from the experience was discovering her passion for music. “The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner," she recalled. "And I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas.'"

Her favorite scene to film was the moment that made viewers stop in their tracks. “I'm in my bedroom singing ‘Where Are You Christmas’ with the flashlight," she smiled. "I mean, essentially, that was my first music video. So I always get a kick out of that. And I remember thinking that was a really fun scene to film.”