Watch Travis Kelce React to Taylor Swift Changing ‘Karma’ Lyric to Reference Him

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made headlines once again, this time it was for a massive PDA moment.

On Saturday (Nov. 11), Taylor performed her The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio River Plate. The "Lover" singer had her first tour date in the city on Thursday, at the time, Travis was attending his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes’ fourth annual 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala.

Travis flew to attend her Saturday show alongside Taylor's father, Scott Swift. The two were the only people in her raised VIP tent and were seen doing the fan chants pre-show alongside audience members and wearing the light up bracelet that each ticket holder gets to illuminate the sea of people.

During Taylor's performance of "Karma," she updated the original lyric from, "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

When she sang the line, the crowd went wild and her background dancers even seemed to be in the dark about the updated line when they seemed to be in complete surprise.

Meanwhile, fans who were seated next to the VIP tent caught Travis and Scott's reactions to the lyric change on video. Both were clearly surprised and Scott immediately threw up his hands while Travis smiled then yelled in shock with his hands on his head.

Watch Travis' reaction, below.

After the concert ended, Travis was waiting behind the stage for her to finish, in the complete eyesight of fans seated in certain sections. Taylor immediately ran to him and kissed him to a cheering crowd.