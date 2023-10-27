Does Taylor Swift have a clone? It sure looks like it, according to this vintage doll commercial!

A commercial for Glamour Gals dolls from 1981 features a model who many believe looks strikingly similar to the "Shake It Off" singer, from her blonde hair with bangs to her blue eyes and similar mouth shape.

Watch the 1981 Glamour Gals commercial, below:

According to Plaid Stallions, the Glamour Gal dolls were released by toy company Kenner in the early '80s.

The website notes the Glamour Gal dolls were more similar in size and structure to that of an action figure than Mattel's iconic Barbie doll, which was already popular at the time.

On TikTok, a user pointed out the similarities between the model featured in the 1981 commercial and Swift, who was born in 1989, eight years after the toy ad first aired on television.

"This 1981 commercial is proof that Taylor Swift is a time traveler!" they captioned their video.

People in the comments section agreed.

"As soon as the video popped up before I even seen the caption I said that’s Taylor Swift," one viewer commented.

"No way!!! Her doppelgänger!!!" another wrote.

"Taylor Swift (1981 version)," someone else joked.

"Clone," another commented.

Notably, this isn't the first time an '80s Swift look-alike has gone viral.

Conspiracies swirled for years after many noticed that Zeena LaVey, former high priestess of the Church of Satan, who was active between 1985 and 1990, bears a striking resemblance to the pop star.

Swift's latest re-release album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), was released on Friday (Oct. 27).