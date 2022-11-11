Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block

Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding.

According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked.

According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to have their wedding in Foxborough, Mass., the very same weekend as Swift's The Eras Tour stop, though they had booked their wedding date long before Swift's concert dates were revealed.

Leonard had booked a block of 10 rooms at $169 per night for her guests at Home2 Suites by Hilton. She and her fiancé reportedly signed a contract with the hotel back in September reserving the rooms.

After Swift announced her tour in early November, however, Home2 Suites by Hilton reportedly sent Leonard an email informing her that they were canceling her contract.

It's believed the hotel cancellation was the result of an effort to accommodate a potential guest rush around the time of Swift's three May 2023 tour dates at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

When Leonard contacted the hotel about the abrupt cancellation, the hotel offered to move her reservation to another property, located approximately 18 miles from the wedding venue.

Leonard was furious. The bride-to-be argued the other hotel would be too far from her wedding venue, but someone at Home2 Suites allegedly told her they were now going to be "getting $1,000 a night" due to a "big event" coming up the weekend of the wedding.

A sales manager also allegedly claimed to Leonard that he never signed the contract.

According to CBS News, Leonard stood her ground and told the hotel chain, "You can't do that. I have emails that you [signed it] and you reached out to me, like, come on."

After speaking to the press, Leonard said the hotel chain emailed her to reinstate her original contract and apologized for the "misunderstanding."

The email reportedly read:

We would like to apologize for the misunderstanding with your room block at the hotel. We would like to reinstate your room block and offer you and your fiancé complimentary accommodations for the entire weekend.

An executive for an hotel also offered "to allow the bridal party to prepare for the wedding in the hotel's meeting space or spend time there after the reception," according to NewsCenter 5.

Leonard said she considers price gouging unfair to travelers, adding that if she had been the one to cancel the booking, she would have had to pay a penalty fee.

"If I didn't speak up, these companies just could do whatever they want," she told reporters.

Let's hope there is no "Bad Blood" come May 2023.