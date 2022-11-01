How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is hitting the road in 2023!

It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras tour tickets.

Swift's last tour was the Reputation stadium tour in 2018, according to Consequence.

Her Lover album would have had a tour called Lover Fest, but it was canceled due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

That means The Eras tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and Evermore, as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released in the past few years, plus her newest record-breaker, Midnights.

Who is Opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour?

Paramore is helping Swift kick off the tour, and a group of other famous Swift friends and up-and-coming female artists are taking over the duty for the rest of the tour.

Other openers include GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, beabadoobee, girl in red, and OWENN.

What Cities Will The Eras Tour Visit?

The tour kicks off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., where Paramore is set to open, along with rising star GAYLE.

The Eras tour will see Swift taking on stadiums across the U.S., wrapping up in Inglewood, Calif. at SoFi Stadium.

March 17 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

April 1 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 2 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 22 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 20 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 26 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 27 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

June 17 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium

July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 29 – Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

How Can You Get Tickets to The Eras Tour?

Registration for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale is now open, and will close Nov. 9.

Fans who receive a pre-sale code will be able to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. local venue time Nov. 15, with prices ranging from $49 to $449. There will also be VIP packages available for $199 to $899.

Another pre-sale will be held for previous Lover Fest ticket purchasers, called the TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale.

Capital One cardholders will also have special access to tickets from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

General public on-sale begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.