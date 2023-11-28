Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film — plus three extra songs not included in the additional theater release — will be available to rent on-demand in December.

The singer made that announcement on Monday (Nov. 27), explaining that she plans to celebrate her upcoming birthday by making the Eras Tour available for everyone to watch at home.

Swift turns 34 years old on Dec. 13, which is also the day that the film will be available to stream.

"Hi! Well, so basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available to watch at home!" Swift writes on social media.

Her post also features a video snippet of her performing "Wildest Dreams," which is one of the three new songs that will be included in the on-demand version of the Concert Film.

The other new additions are Swift's performances of "The Archer" and "Long Live." The film will be available to watch in the U.S. and Canada — plus more yet-to-be-announced countries — starting Dec. 13.

Not only is its launch date on Swift's birthday, but it's also two months to the date after the Eras Tour Concert Film premiered in theaters. According to Deadline, the film's box office surpassed $232 million in gross proceeds earlier in November.

The Eras Tour first kicked off in spring 2023, and it's still going strong. Back in August, Swift announced plans to bring her tour into 2024 with a leg of North American and Canadian dates next October and November.

Before that, Swift still has many overseas dates to fulfill: After wrapping her shows for the year in Brazil this month, she'll head out to Japan, Australia and Singapore next February.