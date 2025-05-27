Taylor Swift fans aren't too happy that the pop star lost to Billie Eilish for Favorite Touring Artist at the 2025 American Music Awards Sunday evening (May 26), and they're airing their grievances on social media.

Swift was up for six award categories at the annual AMAs last night, including Favorite Touring Artist, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department and Collaboration of the Year for her song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Unfortunately, she lost in all categories, but it was her loss in one category in particular that left some Swift fans confused.

On X (formerly Twitter), many Swifties argued that Swift should have won the publicly voted Favorite Touring Artist award following the historic success of her massive, critically acclaimed and career-spanning Eras Tour.

Swift's Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and concluded in December 2024, making a whopping $2 billion during its run and earning six Guinness World Records.

However, it seems that the majority who voted for Favorite Touring Artist at the 2025 AMAs prefer Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, which kicked off in late 2024 and will conclude in November 2025.

While Eilish is an incredible performer with an amazing tour in her own right, some fans were upset that Swift's pop culture-shifting Eras Tour didn't take home the prize.

On X, one fan argued that Swift spent two years performing "without intermission[s]," while another fan called the tour the "biggest phenomenon" of the last two years.

Meanwhile, another Swiftie on X alleged that award shows continue to "screw [Taylor] over" because they "don't want her to continue to dominate the music industry." (However, as a reminder, the AMAs are voted on by fans, not an official voting body.)

See these plus more tweets from fans, below: