Is Taylor Swift a Secret PsyOp Agent With the Pentagon? Well, Fox New Seems Convinced

Well, Taylor Swift is more than just an extremely talented, award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter breaking records left and right in the entertainment industry. According to Forbes magazine, a Fox News commentator is floating the idea that she may be a PsyOp.

What is a PsyOp you ask? According to military websites like Go Army, this kind of agent or soldier is involved in psychological operations, thus PsyOp. They're experts in communications using unconventional tactics to persuade and influence foreign allies and enemies to support our country's objectives.

According to Forbes, this claim was largely relegated to conspiracy theorists on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Now political commentator Jesse Watters has gone mainstream so to speak on Fox News in a clip that's gone viral. Forbes says that Watters seems to think Taylor's popularity is happening through dark government forces pulling strings behind the scenes.

In case you recognize the name Jesse Watters from other viral videos, it's because he's the one who invited a psychic onto Fox News in early January 2024.

Anyway, according to the Daily Beast, the Fox News host admitted that he “obviously has no evidence” that Taylor Swift is “a front for a covert political agenda."

This isn't the first time that Taylor Swift has been called a PsyOp by the far right.

According to the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller is suspicious of Taylor Swift's popularity saying it is not organic while a co-defendant in Trump's Georgia racketeering case, Jeffrey Clark, called Taylor a “Trojan horse” and said Taylor Swift's “girlboss psyop has been fully activated.”