"Rumor has it" is why hundreds of people, mostly teenagers and young adults, flocked to a popular, local eatery in the affluent town of New Canaan, Conn. an hour and a half from New York City.

It was all to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift eating lunch with two of her A-list best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Was Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce, there too?

According to US Magazine, it all happened at Elm restaurant where Swifties and beyond were surrounding the restaurant, which was open only for take-out. Or was it closed except for take-out because Taylor and friends were there to dine in peace? Actually, no one even knows if they were there. After all of that, it appears to either be a hoax, a rumor, or they were so stealthy that no one ever saw them go into Elm or leave.

According to US Magazine, the rumor started at New Canaan High School after the mother of one of the students posted on social media that Elm’s owners shut down the restaurant for Taylor. As you can literally see from the video, fleeing to the restaurant because of these rumors was a site to see in downtown New Canaan.

Page Six says even the town's fire department and police department eventually showed up to control the crowd. Meanwhile, Elm says they won't confirm or deny if Taylor and the gang were eating there, however, photos of Travis in Kansas City practicing at the time prove at least he wasn't there.

PS: Blake does live just 15 minutes from New Canaan. Hmmmmmmmm.