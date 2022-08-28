Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Three Video of the Year VMAs Wins

Taylor Swift made history (again) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight.

On Sunday (Aug. 28), the "Reputation" singer made a rare public appearance at the 2022 VMAs. During the awards show, she took home the coveted Video of the Year award for "All Too Well" (her 10-minute version), becoming the first artist in history to win the big award three times.

She was previously tied for most Video of the Year wins, two, with with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Eminem. Swift previously took home the award in 2015 for "Bad Blood" and again in 2019 for "You Need To Calm Down."

She also won the Moon Person for Best Longform Video in addition to Best Direction, which made her the second female director (following Valerie Faris) to win the honor.

The "All Too Well" video was also nominated for Best Cinematography. However, Harry Styles took home the award for "As It Was." "All Too Well" was also nominated for Best Editing, which went to Rosalia for "Saoko."

During her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans, the Swifties, as well as her creative team behind the music video short film before announcing that at midnight she would release new information about her new album, due out Oct. 21.

Fans speculated it will be the re-recording of her sixth studio album, Reputation, as she wore a gown adorned with gems — similar to her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video — on the VMAs red carpet. Other fans noted she sang along to Blackpink's new single "Pink Venom," which features the line, "Look what you made us do."

Swift's received her first MTV VMA nomination in 2008 for Best New Artist. She was nominated for Video of the Year for the first time in 2013 for "I Knew You Were Trouble."