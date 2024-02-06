Yes, Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift’s New Album — Here’s What He Thinks

Wondering what Travis Kelce thinks about Taylor Swift's forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department? Obviously, he loves it!

Following the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kelce caught up with Extra on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., where he is currently preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," Kelce revealed when asked about the album.

It seems Kelce is just as excited as Swifties are for the new project, and he shared his love for Swift's loyal fan base as well.

"I just go out there and have fun. Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into the Chiefs kingdom and open them up to the football world," he said.

He also reacted to Swift's successful night at the Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

"She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her, 'I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too,'" he said.

Kelce's team will face the San Francisco 49ers during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 11.

"There’s a certain tier of teams that have gone back-to-back… I have been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl… I want this one more than I ever wanted a Super Bowl in my life, and it’s because of the type of team we have… That tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats," the star tight end shared.

"One of the most beautiful things about the Super Bowl, you get to showcase your family and friends, your loved ones… It’s been a beautiful ride, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Kelce household this year," he added.

Notably, Swift has been spotted at several of the Chiefs games this season and is expected to make it to the Super Bowl despite having a concert in Japan the night before.