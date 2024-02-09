Is Taylor Swift Being Inducted Into the Rock Hall of Fame?

Is Taylor Swift getting nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame?

On Friday (Feb. 9), the Rock Hall of Fame teased on TikTok that "something big is coming tomorrow" alongside a video of Swift performing at the induction of Carole King as a solo artist back in 2021.

Some excited Swifties in the comments section assumed the video was a hint that Swift might be nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame this year.

"I feel like she’s being inducted into the Hall of Fame, or something similar!" one fan wrote.

"Taylor’s being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!" another commented.

"Ooooo is our girl getting inducted????" someone else asked.

Is Taylor Swift Getting Inducted Into the 2024 Rock Hall of Fame?

Unfortunately, and sorry to burst Swifties' bubbles, but it would be impossible for Swift to be nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame this year, despite her historic music career and countless awards thus far.

According to the Rock Hall of Fame's official rules for eligibility, artists only become eligible for induction into the Rock Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first official record.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Makes History With 'Midnights' Album of the Year Win

Considering 25 years ago was 1999, Swift was only 10 years old at the time, and quite a few years off from releasing her first official record.

Swift will first become eligible for nomination for the Rock Hall of Fame in 2031 — 25 years after the release of her first record and debut album Taylor Swift, which was released on Oct. 24, 2006.

Last year's Rock Hall of Fame inductees included Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and The Spinners.