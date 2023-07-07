Fans React to Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release: ‘It’s Christmas In July!’

Do you know what's *better than revenge*? Taylor Swift releasing the re-recording of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

On Friday (July 7), Swift officially premiered the updated version of her 2010 record. This album includes songs "from the vault," including "Castles Crumbling," featuring Paramore's frontwoman, Hayley Williams, and "Electric Touch," featuring Fall Out Boy. The other three previously unreleased tracks written during that time include “When Emma Falls In Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”

With all of the excitement, Swifties have stayed up past their bedtimes and celebrated the release in the most unique ways. One fan even baked a themed cake! Another dubbed the holiday "Christmas In July!"

The nostalgia of re-listening to a record that was released over a decade ago made countless people emotional. Numerous memes and photos of real fans crying from the new versions were shared on social media. All of the puns were present with everyone agreeing that Swifties will "never grow up," when listening to these songs.

One of the biggest updates was the lyric from "Better Than Revenge," which was completely changed on this version of the track. Instead of the lyric that one could argue was "slut-shaming, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa," Swift updated the lines to, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / He was a moth / To the flame she was holding the matches, whoa."

See some of the best reactions to the record, below.