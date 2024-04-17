The Poems at Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Installation Feature a Big Ol’ Typo

Poems on display at Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department library installation at The Grove in Los Angeles contain a noticeable typo.

In one of the lines, the word talisman is seemingly misspelled as "talimans."

"My muses acquired like bruises / My talimans and charms," the poem reads on an antique-looking sheet of paper from a typewriter.

Fans reacted to the typo online after noticing the mixup.

"The typo is killing meeeee but I like the idea. Makes for a good rollout," one person tweeted with crying emojis.

"WHOM is the taliman show yourself!!!" another person joked in a tweet.

One person harshly criticized the display, tweeting, "Everything sucks my f--king nuts. They spelled talisman wrong. How do you make something this dogs--t then f--k it up. Probably spent bookoo bucks on this and didn’t even check to see if it was done right."

Another person said the flub was "sending [them] to the moon."

Meanwhile, some of Swift's fans (a.k.a Swifties) allegedly thought that the typo could have been done on purpose for unknown reasons that apparently lead to clues about the album and its muses.

"Someone going to the pop up today can you see if they fixed the 'talisman' typo? I’m fighting with FB swifties who are acting like it’s a huge Easter egg," one fan tweeted.

In fact, one fan on Twitter/X seemingly joked that the typo could somehow mean that Swift and her football player boyfriend Travis Kelce are engaged.

Another fan thought the typo was a sign that the upcoming album is either going to be iconic or a "cringe fest."

Swift's pop-up is an art installation in partnership with Spotify ahead of her album's release on April 19.

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday, April 18, and drew fans to line up as early as 5 a.m., according to CBS News.