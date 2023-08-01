Taylor Swift’s Truckers Haul in Hefty Bonuses Working Eras Tour

The North American leg of Eras Tour isn't quite over, but that hasn't stopped Taylor Swift from handing out huge paydays to those who helped her along the way.

According to TMZ, Taylor is taking care of her people right down to the truckers who haul the massive stage and set pieces from city to city.

The website reported that Swift forked over $100,000 bonus checks to every truck driver who worked the Eras Tour before last Saturday's show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

TMZ says it's taken nearly 50 truckers to keep the Eras Tour on the road meaning Swift coughed up around $5 million in bonus money.

Taylor is playing 52 shows spread across 20 cities during the North American run of the Eras Tour, which kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

While the truckers put in long hours behind the wheel, an entire army of crew members has been needed to keep the tour rolling smoothly across the U.S.

The TMZ article also reported that Swift rewarded bonus money to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others who worked behind the scenes at the shows.

The final U.S. dates of the Eras Tour are set for Aug. 3-9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift will take a short break from the road before heading back out for a string of shows in Mexico Aug. 24-27.

The Eras Tour has been a huge money-maker not only for Swift, but also the tourism industry in every city she has visited along the way.

The Federal Reserve recently credited Swift for boosting hotel revenues for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

