Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash

Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes.

There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.

The update to the video comes after the clip saw major backlash online after it debuted last week. Many were quick to call the original version of the video "anti-fat" due to the alleged negative connotation around weight in the video.

The "Anti-Hero" video was released alongside Swift's 10th studio album Midnights.It was written and directed by Swift, however, it is currently unclear as to who made the official call to have the video edited.

"Anti-Hero" is just one of two songs from Midnights that have received the music video treatment, the other being "Bejeweled," which dropped on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

Previously, the "Maroon" singer opened up about the inspiration and the creation of "Anti-Hero."

"'Anti-Hero' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," she said.

"I really don't think I've dealt this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. And that I, you know, not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."

"And it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're gonna, like, be this person. So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

Midnights has been a huge success for Swift. According to Billboard, the album has already sold 1.4 million units in the United States, which is the largest opening week for an album since Adele's 25 sold 3.4 million copies in its debut week.