Taylor Swift’s Full ‘Midnights’ Track List Revealed, Including Song With Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the entire track list for her album Midnights.

The track list was revealed in a series of TikToks dubbed "Midnights Mayhem With Me." The series featured Swift spinning a bingo cage, retrieving a numbered ball and revealing its corresponding track title.

In the series' final episode, Swift revealed the title of track four: "Snow on the Beach." She also revealed the song features a very special guest: Lana Del Rey.

Watch below:

The "Blank Space" singer recently revealed how her boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired a particular track on the record.

On Instagram, Swift shared that track one, titled "Lavender Haze," was written about her love for Alwyn and how their relationships remains unbreakable by rumors and social media commentary.

"I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love," she said.

"I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it," she continued.

"Like, my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff — and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff," Swift concluded.

Check out Taylor Swift's Midnights Album Track List in Full, Below:

1. “Lavender Haze”

2. “Maroon”

3. “Anti-Hero”

4. “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Rey)

5. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

6. “Midnight Rain”

7. “Question…?”

8. “Vigilante Shit”

9. “Bejeweled”

10. “Labyrinth”

11. “Karma”

12. “Sweet Nothing”

13. “Mastermind”

Midnights is Swift's first new album since she dropped the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, now dubbed Red (Taylor's Version).

Another huge success for Swift, the release spawned the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "All Too Well."

Midnights is out Oct. 21.