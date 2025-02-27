Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Health ‘Fight Is Not Over’ After Four Tumors Removed

Teddi Mellencamp's health "fight" is "not over."

The 43-year-old star has taken to social media to reveal that she had to have four brain tumors removed earlier this year, and Teddi has acknowledged that she still faces a long road to recovery.

Alongside a photo taken from her hospital bed, Teddi wrote: "I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable.

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong."

Teddi underwent surgery earlier this month, with the TV star announcing the news via social media.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believed have been growing for at least 6 months.

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today - the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

"Thank you everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."