People who live in a Southern U.S. state have been warned to temporarily steer clear of drive-thrus for health- and environment-related reasons.

Millions of Texas residents in Houston—one of the most ozone-polluted cities in the country—as well as residents of Galveston and Brazoria are being asked not to go through fast-food drive-thru lanes for an alarming reason.

According to Newsweek, last week Texans in these cities have been "encouraged to avoid idling in drive-thru lanes, and instead consider alternatives like sharing a ride or walking in."

The directive is part of an effort to reduce car emissions amid poor weather and air conditions so as to curb dangerous pollution.

What Is an Ozone Action Day?

When the National Weather Service reports that weather conditions could possibly lead to high levels of ozone pollution, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) may issue what's called an Ozone Action Day.

According to Public Citizen, Ozone Action Days are called on "hot, dry, sunny days when ground-level ozone is forecast to reach levels of health concern."

Millions in This State Urged to Avoid Fast Food Drive-Thrus for Scary Reason Enrique Macias via Unsplash loading...

When Are Ozone Action Days Declared?

According to Public Citizen, an Ozone Action Day is "declared when weather conditions are likely to combine with pollution emissions to form high levels of ozone near the ground that may cause harmful health effects."

"People who suffer from lung diseases like bronchitis, pneumonia, emphysema, asthma, and colds may have trouble breathing when the air is polluted," the site reports.

Some actions individuals can take to reduce air pollution include limiting driving, carpooling, combining errands and reducing electricity usage.