The Jonas Brothers will be crossing the country this summer and autumn with special guests Bebe Rexha and newcomer Jordan McGraw.

Rexha is a chart-topping songwriter and artist with countless hits, like "Meant To Be," that you probably already know and love. But who is McGraw you ask? He's Dr. Phil's son! (The 33-year-old was in an alternative pop band, Stars In Stereo, from 2011-2015.)

Joe Jonas even made his directorial debut for McGraw's "Flexible" music video.

The Jonas Brothers performed a handful of intimate radio shows earlier this year and a show for the NCAA tournament where they gave fans a taste of what the tour will be like. Fans can pre-order their upcoming album Happiness Begins now.

Mastercard cardholders have access to a pre-sale for concert tickets that begins on May 7 at 10 AM local time. Fans can register now for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program until May 6 for potential pre-sale access. Tickets to the general public go on sale May 10 at 10 AM local time.

See the Jonas Brothers full 2019 Happiness Begins tour dates, below:

Aug. 7 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 9 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 10 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug. 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 15 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 17 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Aug. 18 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 21 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 27 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 5 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 7 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 10 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 16 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 17 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 19 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 22 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Sept. 25 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 26 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 1 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 3 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 6 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 8 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 11 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 12 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 13 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 15 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 17 -- San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Oct. 18 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl