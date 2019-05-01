The Jonas Brothers Just Announced Their Tour Dates and Their Opener Is… Dr. Phil’s Son?
The Jonas Brothers will be crossing the country this summer and autumn with special guests Bebe Rexha and newcomer Jordan McGraw.
Rexha is a chart-topping songwriter and artist with countless hits, like "Meant To Be," that you probably already know and love. But who is McGraw you ask? He's Dr. Phil's son! (The 33-year-old was in an alternative pop band, Stars In Stereo, from 2011-2015.)
Joe Jonas even made his directorial debut for McGraw's "Flexible" music video.
The Jonas Brothers performed a handful of intimate radio shows earlier this year and a show for the NCAA tournament where they gave fans a taste of what the tour will be like. Fans can pre-order their upcoming album Happiness Begins now.
Mastercard cardholders have access to a pre-sale for concert tickets that begins on May 7 at 10 AM local time. Fans can register now for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program until May 6 for potential pre-sale access. Tickets to the general public go on sale May 10 at 10 AM local time.
See the Jonas Brothers full 2019 Happiness Begins tour dates, below:
Aug. 7 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 9 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 10 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
Aug. 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 15 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 17 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Aug. 18 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 21 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 23 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 27 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 29 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 -- Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 5 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 7 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 10 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 14 -- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 16 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 17 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 19 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 22 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Sept. 25 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 1 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 3 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 6 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct. 8 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 11 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 12 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 13 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 15 -- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 17 -- San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Oct. 18 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 20 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl