The Kid LAROI Gives Server $2,500 Tip Following Dine and Dash

The Kid LAROI tipped a restaurant server a whopping $2,500 after the singer accidentally dined and dashed earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the musician was accused of pulling a dine and dash after eating at Dublin’s Pass Irish Pub & Restaurant in Springfield, Mo. Manager Autumn Gray claimed the artist failed to pay his bill before leaving the restaurant when he dined there with friends after his Great Southern Bank Arena concert on May 2.

The Kid LAROI reportedly took photos with fans and chatted with staff before he and his party were led to a table for dinner in a private room.

The group reportedly ordered cheeseburgers, chicken wings, mac 'n' cheese and more, racking up $133.58 by the end of their meal.

After stepping outside for a smoke break and assuring their server they weren't leaving, The Kid LAROI and his posse reportedly never returned to their table. The server discovered they had left the property while clearing plates from their table.

Gray told TMZ that is was possible The Kid LAROI and his friends made an honest mistake.

Thankfully, the musician made things right with the restaurant staff.

TMZ reports that after The Kid LAROI and his team learned about the blunder, they immediately reached out to pay the bill and tipped $2,500 for good measure.

The Kid LAROI rose to fame in 2020 when he scored the Top 10 hit "Without You." Miley Cyrus later joined the track for a remix.

The following year, The Kid LAROI released "Stay" featuring Justin Bieber.

The single soared to the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since been certified 9x Platinum.