This TikTok AI Art Filter Is Turning People’s Nudes Into Not-so-NSFW Works of Art

TikTok is getting spicy thanks to a new trend that uses an AI art filter to turn people's nudes and NSFW selfies into stunning, painting-like artwork.

The filter, simply called "AI Art" on the TikTok app, transforms any photo you upload into a work of art that looks like an oil painting.

Now, a viral trend has broken out on the app where people are uploading their more, uh, personal photos and letting the filter turn them works of art that are much less NSFW.

However, some AI images have been a little more obvious than others, like one person's beautiful contribution that one commenter wrote looked like the "Steven Universe house" from Cartoon Network.

"There's app that reverse filters ... y'all are brave," another person commented on the video.

See below:

"Is this allowed??" another person captioned their own take on the trend, noting the irony of the trend vs. TikTok's infamously strict community guidelines.

"U CAN SEE EVERYTHING," one commenter noted.

"It's probably best you don't know what this pic is ACTUALLY of," another creator captioned their video, which was set to a sped up version of Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me."

"This is the first time where I can actually tell what one of these AI pictures are," someone commented.

"I love this trend ['cause] it's giving me pose ideas," another person shared.

Yet another person's TikTok seemed very mysterious to many viewers.

"I keep putting different spicy photos in this filter but this one..." the user captioned the photo — a red and orange sunset which genuinely stumped viewers.

"It’s gotta be a straight [Arby's] pic," one person commented.

"This is so beautiful. It’s a cave at sunset. There’s even a dolphin," another viewer weighed in.

Many of the videos under the trend are set to the song "I Think I Like When It Rains" by WILLIS.

See more takes on the AI art TikTok trend, below: