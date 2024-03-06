TikTok Is Obsessed With This Salsa Remix of ‘Evacuate the Dancefloor’

You've never heard "Evacuate the Dancefloor" by Cascada like this before!

A salsa remix of the iconic 2009 electropop hit is going viral on TikTok, and people are obsessed with it.

"[What do you mean] there's a salsa remix of 'Evacuate the Dancefloor' I'm crying," someone captioned a video reacting to the song on TikTok.

"Why is it kinda good," one person wondered in the comments section.

"Why does this sound like it’d be in a Bratz movie," another person joked.

"This gives me 'going to the bathroom hungover at a family dinner in a tapas restaurant u promised you’d be ok for,'" someone else joked.

"It sounds like the salsa music from Sims 2 LMAOOO," one viewer laughed.

"Sorry but this is fire unironically," another admitted.

One person simply wrote in the comments, "I needed this."

The person who posted the video also revealed in the comments that the remix is actually an official version released by the German pop group.

"I found this because I was listening to the album and got jump scared by it," they said.

The song appears on the group's 2009 album of the same name as "Evacuate the Dancefloor – Buena Vista Mix."

Another TikTok user was perplexed yet fascinated by the remix.

"Hearing the salsa version of 'Evacuate the Dancefloor' and entering a confused state of not knowing whether it reminds you more of the Bratz movie, an early 2000's Disney Channel intro, a Zumba class or the fake music played in shops when they don't have a music license," the person wrote in the video's caption.

Cascada's last album, Acoustic Sessions, dropped in 2013 after their Christmas project It's Christmas Time in 2012.

The German group last released a single in collaboration with Timmy Trumpet and Harris & Ford in 2021 titled "Never Let Me Go."

Most recently, singer Natalie Horler has been teasing new music on Instagram after the group celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024.