TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended

TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them.

The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says.

To use the feature, it is quite simple. Hold down on your screen with a finger, then tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” With this selected, you will now be able to see the reasons that the video you are currently watching has been recommended for you.

A couple of the reasons a video may be recommended to you because of similar content you have watched, liked or shared, the comments you post and searches.

"This feature is one of many ways we’re working to bring meaningful transparency to the people who use our platform, and builds on a number of steps we’ve taken towards that goal," the company said.

"Looking ahead, we’ll continue to expand this feature to bring more granularity and transparency to content recommendations," they continued.

TikTok already previously used a similar method for its For You page, which displays videos based on similar criteria to that of the new recommendation feature. However, this takes a step further and gives you a reason as to why the video is being displayed.

The addition of the new feature comes shortly after TikTok released the Clear Mode feature, which allowed users to do away with the buttons on the side of the screen as well as the captions displayed below the video.