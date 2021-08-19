Toys ‘R’ Us Is Officially Coming Back, But Not in the Way You Remember

Toys 'R' Us is making a return!

On Thursday (Aug. 19), the toy giant announced that the brand will be returning in the form of capsule toy shops in 400 Macy's stores nationwide next year. The area will feature "toys for all age groups" as well as activation centers where kids can test out the toys. And yes, Geoffrey the Giraffe will also be making his grand return.

Customers can already shop online at Macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

“As a Toys 'R' Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together."

This new business venture is expected to "quintuple" the size of the company's previous toy business according to Macy’s chief executive Jeff Genette. He added that the Toys 'R' Us brand will be featured in their annual Macy's parade and will be prominently featured in their marketing.

At this time, exact retail locations and information regarding the shops are unavailable.

Toys 'R' Us was originally founded by Charles Lazarus in 1957. There are currently 900 Toys 'R' Us stores that are operating outside America, which bring in over $2 billion in sales annually.

In March 2018, U.S. Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy. It closed all of its U.S. store locations by June 2018. The following year, the company attempted to make a comeback in America with two new stores under its new owner, WHP Global.