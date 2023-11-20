Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Lyric: ‘A Helluva Line!’

Travis Kelce is opening up like never before about his relationship with Taylor Swift, including revealing his favorite Swift song and lyric.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Kelce shared that he was the most excited for the 1989 portion of Swift's Eras Tour, and shared that his favorite song off the album is actually "Blank Space."

"'Blank Space' was the one I wanted to hear live for sure," Kelce said.

Kelce also shared his favorite lyric from the ever-quotable song.

"'I could make a bad guy good for the weekend...' That's a helluva line!" the Chiefs player gushed.

"Blank Space" is one of Swift's signature hits and was her longest-leading No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with seven weeks, until "Anti-Hero" topped it by leading the chart for eight weeks.

In 2016, "Blank Space" was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

However, the song was shut out and ultimately didn't pick up a single award.

Swift recently re-recorded "Blank Space" as part of her project to reclaim the masters of her first six albums, including 1989. 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released on Oct. 27.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 1.653 million equivalent album units, according to Billboard. Not only was 1989 (Taylor's Version) the biggest sales week of Swift's career, but it earned the biggest sales week in nearly a decade since Adele's 25 debuted with 3.482 million units in November 2015.