10 Crucial Things Trump Tariffs Will Make Unaffordable for the Middle Class

The subject of tariffs has been one of the most Googled since the election, and consumers who weren't aware of what a tariff is are learning those foreign companies and countries do not pay them.

According to MSNBC. President-elect Donald Trump even said on the campaign trail that the word tariff is “the most beautiful word" in the dictionary.

He says he plans to increase tariffs with a blanket 20% tariff on every partner that trades with the United States and up to 60% on most goods imported from China. If this happens, then guess who pays? We do.

Tariffs are not, in fact, paid for by foreign countries. It is the importers, aka the American companies, that pay tariffs. And those companies, universally, end up passing that “tax” onto the consumer in the form of higher prices.

According to MSN, if Trump keeps this campaign promise, these top 10 essentials will be unaffordable for the middle class.

Groceries

Healthcare

Homeownership

Quality Childcare

Assisted Living and Elder Care

Retirement

College Education

Home Repairs and Maintenance

Cars

Travel and Vacations

It doesn't end there, either. According to the BBC, in many cases, when one country imposes a tariff on another, that country will return the favor, resulting in a trade war.

Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, the running tally of companies bracing for Trump tariffs to raise prices is growing, including one of the biggest in the country, Walmart. From smaller retailers to big box stores and supermarkets, many are even stocking up on inventory or cutting back.

