As Justin Bieber once said in his Christmas hit "Mistletoe", "It [Christmas] is the most beautiful time of the year."

And what makes the holiday season more beautiful than some of K-pop's hottest stars dropping their own renditions of Christmas hits? From Christmas classics to modern day pop music, members from TWICE, NCT 127, BlackPink and more have uploaded covers on their respective YouTube channels.

On Monday, Dec. 23, TWICE's Nayeon released a bright and fun cover of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" four years after initially performing it in 2015 on reality survival show Sixteen. The cover of the Christmas pop song was followed by a note by the idol saying the cover is a gift to TWICE fans, ONCE, and wishing for 2019 to end well.

Akdong Musician's (AKMU) Suhyun also dropped her cover of "Santa Tell Me" a couple of days prior with a captions for fans to sing-a-long. Giving her cover video a different feel, the one half of AKMU shows up in different Christmas-themed outfits.

NCT 127's Mark and Haechan come together for a short medley of EXO's "First Snow" and Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe." As Haechan vocally leads the performance, Mark accompanies his fellow member with the guitar and some vocal support as well. In addition, members Yuta and Doyoung have also released a covers of Christmas songs done by other K-pop artists like TVXQ! and Taeyeon.

Blackpink's Rosé released an audio track to a cover of Nat King Cole. Giving a modern and unique rendition to the Christmas classic, Rosé's vocals are the perfect soundtrack to compliment a cup of hot cocoa by the fire with loved ones.

Apink's Eunji released a short medley of songs by pop divas Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. Accompanied by a piano, the main vocalist of the Play M Entertainment group, started off with Billboard's No. 1 Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" that smoothly weaved into "Santa Tell Me".

As K-pop stars release their Christmas covers on YouTube throughout the month of December, some have spread the holiday spirit with short covers on Twitter as well.