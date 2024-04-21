Tram Crash at Universal Studios Hollywood Leaves 15 Injured, 1 Critically

Universal Studios iconic backlot tour left 15 passengers injured after a tram had crashed.

On Saturday (Apr. 20), Universal Studios guests were onboard the trams for the World Famous Backlot Tour, which shows the riders the sets from some of the most iconic films. Just after 9 PM, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a 9-1-1 call that a tram had crashed. The L.A. County Fire Department later reported 14 guests with minor injuries and one with critical.

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept," a spokesperson for Universal Studios said in a statement. "We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

According to The Los Angeles Times, who spoke with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Maria Abal, the final car connected on the tram hit a rail when it was traveling down a hill of the parking structure. It is unclear how many passengers were on board as the tram ride can hold up to 100 riders.

“There was some type of issue with the brakes,” Abal told the outlet. “We don’t exactly know what yet.” Abal added that at least four of the passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.