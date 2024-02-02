Usher’s New Album ‘Coming Home': Everything We Know

Usher has unveiled the full list on songs on his upcoming album Coming Home.

Following the release of the singles "Good Good," featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, "Risk It All" featuring H.E.R., and "Standing Next To You (Remix)" featuring BTS’ Jungkook, this year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner has revealed the other tracks on his star-studded LP.

The 20-track collection also boasts the title track with Burna Boy, "A-Town Girl" with Latto, "Cold Blooded" with The-Dream, and "Ruin" with Pheelz.

Alongside the list, he wrote on Instagram: “U been asking… So I had to deliver."

Set for release on Feb. 9, two days before his upcoming Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performance, Coming Home marks his first solo album in nearly eight years since 2016's Hard II Love and his first studio album since 2018's A, a collaborative album with Zaytoven.

The 45-year-old star will take to the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, and Usher is determined to deliver a memorable halftime performance for his fans.

The chart-topping star told Vogue: "It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

Usher also revealed that he wants fans to feel "hopeful" after watching his performance.

He shared: "People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.

"Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present."

Songs on album:

"Coming Home" ft. Burna Boy

"Good Good" ft. Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"A-Town Girl" ft. Latto

"Cold Blooded" ft. The-Dream

"Kissing Strangers"

"Keep On Dancin"

"Risk It All" ft. H.E.R.

"Bop"

"Stone Kold Freak"

"Ruin" ft. Pheelz

"BIG"

"On The Side"

"I Am The Party"

"I Love U"

"Please U"

"Luckiest Man"

"Margiela"

"Room In A Room"

"One Of Them Ones"

"Standing Next To You (Remix)" ft. Jungkook