Your Phone’s ‘Vampire Setting’ Is a Lifesaver When You Need It

iPhones are the best smartphones. There, I said it. You very rarely hear of people leaving the iPhone universe.

According to the Croma website, if you have an iPhone Max of any kind, you may not notice your battery draining quite as fast as other iPhones; however, the so-called "vampire setting" is still hard at work, sucking the life out of our batteries unless you're using it for good.

Yes, the iPhone's battery power has been one drawback over time comparatively.

So what is this vampire setting, and since it's an iPhone setting does that mean you can enable it? Absolutely.

It's actually the Wi-Fi Assist function, and simply turning it off will quickly improve the battery's daily longevity. Simply turn the Wi-Fi assist back on when you think you may need it.

According to the Tyla website, Wi-Fi assist is an awesome feature overall. It allows you to use some of your cellular or mobile data automatically when your Wi-Fi is acting up. I've totally used it to stream Netflix, Hulu, or Brit Box shows and movies on my iPad when my network is acting up.

Mine is always enabled and when I need it, I just toggle it back on, easy peasy.

Open Settings

Click on Cellular or Mobile Data

Scroll All the Way Down

Enable Wi-Fi Assist

Oh, and if you're thinking Wi-Fi assist sounds like cellular data, they are two different things.

According to the Simbase website, Wi-Fi assist taps into an actual connected internet network while our cellular data keeps us connected with access through the nearest cell tower.

