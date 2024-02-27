These Vampons Made by ‘Artisan Vampires’ Will Make Your Period Goth AF

Periods just got goth with a new product: Vampons.

In a viral TikTok, a woman shared her discovery of Vampons, a.k.a. vampire tampons designed by "artisan vampires."

"These are vampire-themed tampons, and I just thought that was the funniest, coolest thing ever, so I got some," she explains in the video.

The clever tampon box, which is sold for $14.99, reads: "Here lies 20 tampons of regular absorbency with the notorious sinister embrace comfort fit. Dare to bleed. No. 1 U.S. vampire-recommended tampon brand."

According to the "women-owned, vampire-led" Vampons website, the tampon design features "batwing expansion."

The box itself comes in a red coffin shape, with two tampons forming a cross on the front.

Not only are they a fun way to approach your period, but they're apparently made with safe ingredients and are eco-friendly, too.

"When you open the box you get 20 tampons that come in black packaging with a black plastic applicator, and something else that I think is really cool about this company is that it's made with organic cotton, galaxy viscose and the BPA-free applicator," the TikTok creator explains.

"I just think that is so cool that those are the only ingredients so it makes it super safe for your body," she adds.

Watch below:

In the comments section of the video, one person joked that "Edward [from Twilight] would totally get Bella these."

"My next bleed is gonna slay with the Vampons lmao," someone else commented.

"I haven’t heard of em but I’d def try and may not get rid of the box ['cause] it’s kinda slay," another user wrote.