‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan’s Husband Filed for Divorce One Month Before Pregnancy Reveal

It’s over for Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and husband Michael Kopech after six months of marriage.

The couple called it quits just days after the 28-year-old actress, best known for playing Toni Topaz on the hit CW series, revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child. Morgan shared photos and videos from her gender reveal party (she confirmed she's having a baby boy), but Kopech was noticeably absent.

"Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she wrote in the caption. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!"

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly," Morgan added. "Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be."

According to The Chicago Tribune, the baseball player filed for divorce from Morgan in his home state of Texas last month. A rep for Morgan also confirmed that Kopech is the father.

The pair, who got engaged in July 2019 after a year of dating, tied the knot this January in an intimate but lavish ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida. Many of Morgan's Riverdale co-stars, including Madelaine Petsch, attended.