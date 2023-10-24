Vera Wang Swears Eating This Fast Food Is Secret to ‘Good Health’ at 74

The key to eternal youth is… McDonald's?

Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang, 74, swears that eating McDonald's and sweets is her personal recipe for "good health."

"I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely. I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change," Wang told Page Six at the DKMS Gala in New York City.

The bridal designer also runs on Dunkin'.

"I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut. It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too," Wang shared.

The fashion legend also noted that working hard keeps her feeling young.

"Basically, I’ve worked my whole life, so it’s really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated," she explained.

"I work very long hours, I’ve raised two daughters. I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health," Wang added.

In 2020, Wang sent shock waves across social media after posting a fabulous photo on Instagram.

The photo showed the then-70-year-old, sporting a sports bra, revealing her toned arms and midriff.

Wang told People she was taken aback by the response to her viral pic.

"I guess it’s just that people have an idea of what 70 looks like today. I have so many friends that are 65 to 70 that look fabulous. But I have to say that hopefully, it’s a good thing," she said.

"I hope it makes women feel more comfortable with themselves or ... confident, or [shows that] there are many definitions of what a woman can be," Wang added.