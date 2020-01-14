Could a ‘Victorious’ Reunion Be In the Works?

Is a Victorious reunion in the works?

Dan Schneider, the creator of the popular Nickelodeon show, posted a photo on his Instagram account of Ariana Grande (who portrayed Cat Valentine), Liz Gillies (who played Jade West) and Matt Bennett (who played Robbie Shapiro) all huddled around a computer.

"Lovin’ the cam quality on my new iPhone," he captioned the photo. "P.s. can you name all three people in this pic??" In response to the post, actress Yvette Nicole Brown who played Helen on the show left a reply. "Y’all been meeting again without me?!" she questioned.

This new photo comes three months after the "thank u, next" singer had a mini cast reunion during her Atlanta concert where Grande was joined by Gillies and Bennett. Before the concert, the television show's theme song "Make It Shine" played over the loudspeakers and Bennett performed the song "I Think You're Swell" that his character Robbie sang in the show.

After the concert, Grande shared her well wishes with the rest of the cast that couldn't be there in person. "@VictoriaJustice @LeonThomas @Jogia @DaniellaMonet look how special this is," she wrote on her Instagram story. "We love you and wish you all could have been here tonight."

See the viral photo, below.