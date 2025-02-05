What Happens if You’re Caught Speeding Because of an Emergency

When I was pulled over for speeding recently, the first thing the police officer asked me was if I was in a hurry for any reason and if there was some emergency.

I mean, in the movies, people are often speeding to get places because of emergencies. Whether it's a comedy where the husband is rushing through the city, down one-way streets with his pregnant wife in labor to get to the hospital or a drama where the good guy is speeding to get away from the bad guys who are trying to kill him.

I'm sure it's pretty obvious that the answer is no. It's not okay to speed, even if it's an emergency, clearly because of all of the safety issues involved with not just you but other drivers, pedestrians, and property.

Of course, there is a however.

According to the Motor Biscuit website, we are allowed to exceed the speed limit when we're with emergency vehicles in an official capacity.

When the officer who pulled me over asked me if I had an emergency of some sort, I told him no. I then asked him if it would have made a difference, and he said absolutely. The officer told me if I had an actual emergency, he would escort me to wherever I was going so we could get there quickly.

Would I have received a ticket after the fact if it was an emergency? That's case by case, according to what this officer told me.

According to Motor Biscuit, it's called a 'code 3', and police, fire, or emergency medical services responding to a code 3 call allow a driver to exceed the speed limit in certain road conditions.

