What Time Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Wondering what time does the Super Bowl Halftime Show start? We've got you covered.

The 2024 Super Bowl is nearly here and that means Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is about to be unveiled. Fans are eagerly awaiting this year's show featuring pop star and R&B icon Usher.

Usher will take the stage in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, Feb. 11 while the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for 2024 Super Bowl champion.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner previously appeared on the Halftime Show as a guest in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas headlined.

Now, Usher plans to honor past Black artists during his turn as Halftime Show headliner.

He told Good Morning America, "It's a major thing for me. I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing. So I’m coming through the front door with this one."

"I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night," he said.

Below, find out when to tune in to the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show to catch Usher singing some of his biggest hits.

What Time Does the Halftime Show Start During the Super Bowl?

Though we can't be 100% certain since there's no telling how long the game's quarters will take, the Halftime Show typically takes place around 8-8:15 p.m. ET. The performance usually takes anywhere from 12 to 15 minutes.

The Super Bowl game itself is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show:

You can tune in to the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 11 on CBS or Paramount+ with Showtime.

Plus, a kids and family-friendly telecast will air on Nickelodeon. The game will also be available to stream with a TV provider on the CBS Sports app and CBS.com.

Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List:

Fans can most likely expect to see Usher deliver some of his greatest hits during the show. And he has a plethora of them to choose from, given that he has enjoyed nine No. 1 hits, 18 Top 10 hits and 53 songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout his career. Fan favorites like "My Boo," "Burn," "U Got It Bad," "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" and "Confessions Part II" are reasonable contenders for the singer's Halftime Show set list.

As for potential guest appearances, his longest No. 1 and party mainstay "Yeah!" features Ludacris and Lil Jon, while "OMG" features will.i.am. Recently, Usher also collaborated with R&B star Summer Walker and rapper 21 Savage on "Good Good." Some other friends he could potentially tap for a guest appearance include Alicia Keys, H.E.R., David Guetta, Young Jeezy, and protégé Justin Bieber.

Plus, Usher is dropping a new album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9. The project features collaborations with stars like Jungkook, Latto, Burna Boy and The-Dream. The 20-song album will probably have some songs featured in the singer's Halftime Show performance to support the release.