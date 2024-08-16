Who Is Jana Duggar’s Husband Stephen Wissman?

Jana Duggar is officially a married woman.

The eldest of the Duggar daughters has married Stephen Wissmann. The pair previously got engaged a few months ago on June 15.

Duggar spoke to People about her special day.

"I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. or me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true," she said.

The couple originally met through their families and Duggar shared how that went.

"[The Wissmann's] would travel and sing. I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas," she said.

"I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home. I don't really remember Stephen that well because I'm older than him and so he was not at all on my radar," Duggar continued.

While they dated briefly in the past, they reconnected earlier this year. Now, they have tied the knot.

When Did Jana Duggar Get Married?

Duggar and Wissmann married on Aug. 15 in Prairie Grove, Ark., People reports. They married at the Grand at Willow Springs and the ceremony consisted of 500 guests. Her sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids. Additionally, her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar was also a bridesmaid.

What Does Stephen Wissman Do?

Wissmann works in irrigation where he installs systems. He also does painting and sandblasting, according to People. Additionally, US Weekly reports that he is a pilot and make small furniture.

Are All the Adult Duggar Kids Married?

So far, there have been 12 weddings of the adult Duggar kids. Josh and Anna in September 2008, Jill and Derick in June 2014, Jessa and Ben in November 2014, Jinger and Jeremy in November 2016, Joy-Anna and Austin in May 2017, Joseph and Kendra in September 2017, Josiah and Lauren in June 2018, John-David and Abbie -inNovember 2018, Justin and Claire in February 2021, Jedidiah and Katey in April 2021, Jeremiah and Hannah in March 2022, Jana and Stephen in August 2024.

The only Duggar kids to not be wed yet are: Jason, James, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn and Josie.