Who Plays Dorothy in the ‘Wicked’ Movie? And Is She Even in the Film? (SPOILERS)

Is Dorothy Gale in Wicked?

As the world gears up for the release of the highly-anticipated film version of the iconic Broadway musical Wicked, many are wondering how, if at all, the Kansas farm girl plays into the new film.

Wicked is one of the most recent adaptations in a long line of takes on the original Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum released in 1900.

In the original story and its very first film adaption, 1939's The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy Gale is the hero who lands in Oz via tornado and destroys the green Wicked Witch of the West.

READ MORE: Who Dies in 'Wicked'?

However, in Wicked, the story follows Elphaba, the eventual Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, the future Glinda the Good Witch of the North.

This has led many fans to wonder about Dorothy's role in this version of the story.

Is Dorothy part of the story at all? How does her arrival in Oz affect the timeline of Wicked's extensive and twisted journey?

Below, here's what we know about all things Dorothy in 2024's Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

***Warning: major spoilers for Wicked, below***

Is Dorothy in the Wicked Movie?

Though Dorothy does not appear outside of a brief silhouette in the stage version of Wicked, she is set to have some small role in the film version, according to Screen Rant.

Trailers for the movie have already shown fans the back of Dorothy repeatedly, and she has been depicted alongside the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and her dog Toto in various Wicked promotional materials.

Still, it's unclear just how big of a role she will play in the 2024 film or its 2025 Part Two, which will likely feature the scene in which her farmhouse falls from the sky and crushes a certain Wicked Witch of the East.

Who Plays Dorothy Gale in Wicked?

Wicked is split into two parts, with Part One releasing on Nov. 22, 2024. In this film, Dorothy appears so far to only be seen from behind as Part One predates her actual arrival in Oz. It's possible her only appearance in the film will be part of a flashback.

So far, it is unknown who will be playing Dorothy in Wicked or exactly how big of a role that actress could have.

It's also possible that Dorothy's character will remain mysterious, or even anonymous and only shown from behind or in brief glimpses.

Why Are Dorothy's Shoes Silver in Wicked?

Dorothy Gale's iconic ruby-red slippers have become a staple in every Wizard of Oz-themed costume since the 1939 film starring Judy Garland.

But in the original 1900 children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Dorothy's magic shoes were actually silver.

The shoes were changed for the original Technicolor movie so they would pop against the yellow brick road background, according to the Smithsonian archives.

For the 2024 iteration of Wicked, it appears the designers and director chose to stick to the original silver as a callback to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz novel.