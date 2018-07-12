Motherhood has made Kylie Jenner a new woman.

The 20-year-old shook the Internet earlier this week when she revealed she'd ditched her infamous lip fillers for good. "I got rid of all my filler," Jenner wrote back in response to a fan's comment about her usually-plump pout looking noticeably different in a recent Instagram posted Tuesday (July 9).

So what exactly inspired the sudden change? According to a source, the beauty mogul has become "more conscious of herself" and says Jenner's true, filler-less look has more to do with her becoming a mom to her 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

"During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup. Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips," an insider told Entertainment Online of Jenner's decision.

“Despite the fact that Kylie is a master of branding and has made an almost billion-dollar business off her lips and cosmetics, once Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first," the source continued, adding, "and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look."

The star first fessed to receiving lip fillers in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in May 2015, admitting she was too afraid to talk about her lips out of fear of public judgment and scrutiny.

For years, Jenner's lips have been the main marketing force behind her cosmetic empire, Kylie Cosmetics, which sells a whole range of lip-friendly products — from lip kits to liquid lipsticks to lip liners. The brand, which launched in 2016, has since extended its line with concealers, eyeshadow palettes, and more items.

With an estimated worth of $900 million, Forbes heralded the businesswoman as the "youngest self-made billionaire."