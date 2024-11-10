‘Wicked’ Barbie Doll Boxes Accidentally Link to Porn Site

Wicked fans discovered a major mistake in their merchandise packaging.

Social media has been ablaze finding a mistake on some of the musical movie’s packaging of their merchandise. Most prominently, the mistake appeared on the Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) Barbie dolls.

The packaging includes a link to “Wicked.com,” which leads to a pornographic website, also entitled Wicked. The actual website for the film is WickedMovie.com, a major hiccup on a children’s Mattel toy. According to comments on social media, fans are claiming that this mistake extended to other merchandise items and all of the Barbie dolls in the Wicked collection in addition to toy instruction materials.

Some fans theorized that the pornographic website was onto Mattel’s error. They currently feature two photos of female adult stars in the Elphaba and Glinda signature green and pink colors, next to one another. A coincidence or opportunity to capitalize on the promo?

“Fun fact: in elementary school I asked my parents for tickets to see Wicked [the musical],” one Reddit user recalled. “My dad told me to find them online so he could look and order. Naturally and logically, I type in ‘www.wicked.com’ into good ole internet explorer. I’m still traumatized 15 years later.”

"I work in manufacturing. This is on a LOT of people," one TikToker wrote. "There’s multiple steps that this has to go through before being printed and not a single person thought to visit the website. Mattel didn’t think to purchase the domain."

"I honestly do not know how this slipped through. Seriously how many people had to have signed off on this? And no one picked it up when the actual correct site is: wickedmovie.com," another user commented.

Some people shared that they're going to buy the dolls "just for the Mattel errors lore."