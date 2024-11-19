Who Is the Real Villain in ‘Wicked’? (SPOILERS)

Everyone knows that the Wicked Witch of the West is the big, bad villain in the 1939 classic Hollywood film version of The Wizard of Oz.

In that version of the story, Dorothy Gale is our unwitting hero who wears ruby red slippers and simply wants to find the wizard so she can go home to Kansas.

She gets a little help from her pals the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and, of course, her dog Toto on the journey all while fending off the Wicked Witch.

Things are much different in Wicked, though, since the prequel story gives multi-layered context to the well-known Oz tale before Dorothy's whirlwind arrival.

The musical follows Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West with green skin, as she attends Shiz University in Oz with friends like Galinda (the Good Witch), Fiyero, Boq, her younger sister Nessarose and more before becoming a rebel and political activist who goes against The Wizard.

So, is Elphaba the villain in Wicked? Or are others far more wicked than she?

Below, find out more about which characters in Wicked are the real bad guys.

***Warning: major spoilers for Wicked, below***

The Wizard

Because the book version of Wicked that the musical is based on is a political and social commentary on good vs. evil, The Wizard is not a simple conman like he is in the 1939 film.

Rather, the musical takes more inspiration from its novel source material and presents The Wizard as a secretly fascist, dictator-like leader in Oz who rules through the use of propaganda and fearmongering.

Elphaba and Glinda eventually discover that The Wizard is a fraud who lies and cheats to stay in power. Plus, The Wizard is responsible for the suppression of the Animals' voices in Oz.

When Elphaba discovers The Wizard's true intentions, she goes against him and becomes a fugitive publicly branded as "wicked" by The Wizard's evil regime.

Madame Morrible

Madame Morrible starts as the headmistress of Shiz University, attended by Elphaba, Nessarose, Glinda, Boq and more.

During their time at school, Madame Morrible uses her alliance with The Wizard to manipulate Elphaba and Glinda, including giving Elphaba private magic lessons.

Later, she reveals that she is The Wizard's new press secretary and is responsible for spreading the rumor throughout Oz that Elphaba is wicked following Elphaba's resistance toward The Wizard's oppression of Oz's sentient Animals.

After their exploits throughout the musical, The Wizard is banished from Oz while Madame Morrible is arrested and sent to prison.