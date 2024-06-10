Woman Bans Step-Daughter From Eating Dinner With Family Due to Her ‘Bad Singing’

A woman on Reddit shared that she banned her step-daughter from eating dinner with the family due to her "bad singing."

In a post in the Am I The A--hole forum, the woman explained that she has two step-daughters that like to sing.

However, according to her, only one is a good singer.

"Scarlett is an amazing singer. She's been in some kind of voice lessons since she was 10 and just graduated from one of the best performing arts schools in the state, where she went on a full scholarship since 6th grade. She has a YouTube channel where she sings that she's starting to make money from and was accepted into some very prestigious music schools," she gushed about the older sister.

"Ava, on the other hand, is not a good singer. She likes to believe she is and she might become one if she actually stuck with voice lessons or choir classes but she always quits after 1-2 weeks because they're 'bullying her' (giving constructive feedback, I've seen the notes her classmates and teachers have given her)," the woman said.

"Ava also likes to sing very loudly and/or at bad times. For example, if she feels that we're too quiet at the dinner table she starts to loudly sing. It doesn't sound good and I honestly don't know how she doesn't hear it," she continued.

She said that if asked to stop singing, Ava continues to sing louder.

"If we're in the car and we don't let her choose the songs she'll loudly sing whatever she wants, not what's playing, to annoy us and responds the same way to us telling her to stop. The only person she listens to is her dad," she went on.

The woman's frustration with Ava's singing boiled over in an incident at the dinner table.

"A few weeks ago we were trying to eat and she was singing again. I told her to stop and she refused so I took her plate and told her from now on she is no longer allowed to eat at my table. She can eat in her room, the backyard, her car, the garage, wherever she wants as long as we can't hear her from the dining room," she revealed.

"My husband and I argued about it but he's not home for dinner so there isn't much he can do about it," she added.

The woman said that Ava argued that she is a better singer than Scarlett, which the woman countered by insulting Ava's abilities.

Ava also argued that "Scarlett sings all the time."

"I was done with her bulls--t so I asked her how many times someone other than her dad has actually asked her to sing, not even paying her to be there, just ask her to sing or how many performing arts schools she's gotten accepted to (she's applied to many)," she said, which made Ava cry.

Reddit users in the comments section were divided on the issue.

"So her sister gets to sing at the dinner table? Just not her? I mean I think it's weird to sing at the dinner table anyways but if you have a double standard going on here then [you're the a--hole]," one person wrote.

"Something tells me she’s doing this to try and get attention," another person said.

"When talking about Scarlett, you were bragging like someone about to burst their buttons. When you talk about Ava, you have nothing good to say. I'm sure Ava has felt this discrepancy for quite awhile," another person wrote.