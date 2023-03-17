A woman went viral on TikTok after she discovered a shocking typo on her birth certificate.

When Gabrielle Mayor went to get her learner's permit, she learned there was a typo on both her birth certificate and social security card.

"Thinking about how my parents made a typo on my birth certificate and I didn't find out until age 15 that my real name is actually Babrielle," Mayor shared in her viral TikTok, which has been viewed more than 4.8 million times as of publishing.

Viewers were blown away by the revelation.

"Babrielle goes hard tho," one person wrote in the comments.

"You're definitely not alone as it happened to me and I didn’t find out until I was 40," another shared.

Speaking to People, Mayor recalled the day she discovered the error at the DMV.

"They asked me a bunch of questions and they asked me for my social security number," she told the outlet. Their response? "We don't have a Gabrielle Mayor in the system."

"Immediately I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, did I do something wrong?' Then they go, 'We do have a Babrielle though,'" she continued, adding she thought there must be a "glitch on their end."

However, it turned out the error was made by her parents.

"There was a typo on my birth certificate and my social security card, and that my real name was Babrielle, with a B," Mayor shared.

After making the discovery, Mayor was left with more questions: "My name's Babrielle? How did this never come up? And more importantly, how was this never fixed?"

Mayor explained she was born 10 days after her due date, so her mom was feeling "extremely out of it [and] made the mistake while filling out the paperwork at the hospital.

"After the whole thing gets processed they get the birth certificate and it's Babrielle and she was just like, 'What the hell?' She had changed it on my birth certificate but totally forgot about the society security up until I got my permit," Mayor continued.

And even though Babrielle may not be her legal name anymore, everyone calls her "Babs."