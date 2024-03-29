Woman Furious After Learning Stepdaughter Will Inherit Her House After Much Older Husband Dies

A 47-year-old stepmother on Reddit was furious after learning that her much older husband, 65, plans to leave their home to his 30-year-old daughter from a previous marriage in his will.

"After my husband’s retirement party, the discussion of wills and inheritance came up and my husband informed me that he is leaving our marital home to his daughter in his will, which left me feeling completely blindsided and shocked," she began.

The woman added that "due to our significant age difference, I will mostly likely outlive my husband by many years and will probably have to spend the last decades of my life alone."

"So I was really upset but also angry to learn I will most likely be kicked out of our house after my husband’s death and left homeless," she wrote.

"My husband explained to me that I knew the house belonged to his late wife who inherited it from her parents, and that I couldn’t possibly expect him not to leave his house to their daughter," the woman continued.

READ MORE: Man Horrified Wife Will Donate $1 Million Inheritance to Charity

However, she argued that the house now belongs to him and that as his current wife, she has a "right to [her] marital home."

"It’s not fair that I will be kicked out of our home after I spend so much time and effort redecorating it and making it my own and become homeless after his death because I am a housewife and have nowhere else to go. He has an obligation to ensure my financial safety after his death," she shared.

Her husband explained that it would be "incredibly unfair to his daughter and his late wife if I inherit the house and his wife would have never wanted that," as his previous wife died unexpectedly at a young age.

"He also explained that I am the sole beneficiary of his life insurance and any savings left will be equally divided between me and his daughter. However, I don’t think this money would be enough for me to survive the rest of my life, especially as my husband plans on having expensive cruises and holidays for the rest of his retirement," she continued.

The couple got into a huge argument and started yelling at each other, with the woman accusing him of "screwing me over" after she gave up her career to "look after our home," something she feels she deserves to be compensated for.

"He retorted that he never asked me to become a housewife and it was completely my own choice, that I knew the risks and benefits and made an informed choice and he will be leaving a reasonable inheritance, and if I am not happy with it I should go back to work," she continued.

The woman also accused him of leaving her financially "stranded" by not recognizing her "contributions" to their family.

"He laughed at me, saying I never made any kind of financial contribution, as we hired cleaners and housekeepers to do most of the chores and if anything I was a drain by all the money I spend," she concluded.

READ MORE: Teen Refuses to Share ‘Huge’ Inheritance With Stepsiblings, Enrages Stepdad

Users in the comments slammed the stepmother for feeling entitled toward her husband's late wife's childhood home.

"IT IS NOT YOUR HOUSE. He explained it to you. It was his first wife’s house and his reasoning for giving it to his daughter is sound (it was HER GRANDPARENTS’ HOUSE for goodness sake, it SHOULD stay in the family). Would you leave it to her when you died? Or would she lose out on the property HER mom inherited? And 47 is NOT too old to go back to work. So stop with your excuses," one person wrote.

"I don’t get it. You left your job to do what exactly? You mention your 'contribution' to the family, but what was it? You had housekeepers and cleaners, and it sounds like you didn’t raise his adult daughter... So without some concrete 'contributions' it’s unclear what you’ve been doing for 10 years," another weighed in.

"Is it really a marital home if you didn’t acquire the property after marriage? Sounds like it’s his late wife’s house, now his, and you never had much of a claim to it anyway," someone else commented.