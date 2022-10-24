Woman Says She Glued Her Nipple Back On After It Fell Off While Breastfeeding Son

Being a parent can be scary, and it's completely normal to feel nervous or uncertain facing the milestones that come with parenthood. On TikTok, a new mom claims her nipple "fell off" while breastfeeding and almost choked her new baby.

Her confession struck viewers, and her video has now garnered over 1.6 million views.

Brooke, who shares content under the username @brookesobasic, says, "Here I am, just gave birth, and trying to get my baby to latch. I feel like he has a good latch. I felt positive. He was gaining weight. Until I noticed the latch was not so good."

"My nipple started to turn black at the base and white at the tip. That's a signal for bad blood flow. There's no blood flow getting to the nipple," Brooke said.

"That's a dead nipple and dead tissue," she explained.

"But I latched my baby boy on, he's nursing, and then he stops," she said, adding, "I look down, and he's kind of choking. My nipple broke off, and he had it in his mouth."

Brooke says the bizarre situation sent her into a "panic," and while she wasn't entirely sure what to do, she opted to rinse her nipple in water, reattach it with glue, and call her doctor's office.

A nurse advised Brooke to keep the glued nipple on and explained that if the tissue was still alive and had blood flow, it would reattach itself.

"That's what I did. My nipple's not perfect today, but it's still here!"

Brooke joked.

In the comments, viewers were surprised and stunned by her story.

"Excuse me? A bandaid??? I would have immediately gone to the hospital," one TikToker commented.

"New fear unlocked," another wrote.

"The fact that you were even able to grab it and wash it off. I would be on the floor. You are strong," someone else said.

"There's no such thing as TMI in this topic. This is why such topics should be talked about," another commented.