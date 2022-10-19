Woman Pranks Hinge Date by Pretending She Got Hit by a Bus: WATCH

User @babylira23 on TikTok hilariously pranked her potential Hinge date in a viral video with over 15 million views.

"Y'all pls this is sending me," the caption read.

The video, posted Oct. 17, shows a screenshot of Hinge messages between a man named Jacob and a woman named Erika, who is the woman who posted the video.

In a voice note, Jacob said, "What's up baby girl, just checking in to see what you're doing this fine Sunday night so let me know when you're free. I'd love to take you out sometime."

"Hey Jacob, not doing much. I'm just on a walk right now outside my neighborhood. Holy sh-- what the f---," Erika's voice message in response said before cutting off with tires squealing and the sounds of horns honking and cars smashing.

"This is why I'm going to be single for the rest of my life I fear," she commented on the video.

Watch the full video, below:

Hilariously, though, Jacob took the joke pretty well.

"Okay so she has a sense of humor," he replied.

He continued, "Now I really want to take you out, I need your sense of humor in my life."

"Did the bus hit you?" he asked.

To that, Erika took the joke even further by quoting an iconic episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

"I was born with glass bones and paper skin. Every morning I break my legs, and every afternoon I break my arms, at night I lie awake in agony until my heart attacks put me to sleep," she wrote.

"I'm just in a silly goofy mood," she said in the video after showing the screenshot and the SpongeBob clip.

She added, "Shoutout to Jacob for being a good sport."

Some viewers encouraged her to give Jacob a chance for being such a good sport about the joke.

"He actually seems so nice, give him a chance," one person commented.

Meanwhile, others had a different opinion, like one person who said, "It already feels like you’re gonna be the only one with a personality if you go on this date lol."

Watch the follow-up video, below: