Wow is This Idyllic, English Seaside Town Livid with Kelsey Grammer

It has the best of both worlds. It's a tiny town nestled in the countryside of Bristol, England, while sitting right on the peaceful Severn Estuary, which is part of the Bristol Channel off the Atlantic Ocean.

Welcome to Portishead, about two and a half hours directly west of London, that is, unless you're Kelsey Grammer.

WOW, is this town absolutely furious with the Fraiser star after he bought a roughly 200-year-old cottage.

According to the Curbed website, this quaint, two-bedroom stone cottage with a wooden gate is quintessential English countryside architecture, like you see in any small-town based English television show like Midsomer Murders. It's from the 1800s near an ancient archaeological site.

Kelsey wanted to double its size, but the Portishead town council turned down his request, saying it would be too big.

So now, he plans to demolish it because apparently, the Cheers star doesn't need permission from the town council to completely tear it down and rebuild a new, modern home.

According to the Independent website, the town is accusing him of being arrogant with a total disregard for the cottage and the history of the sleepy, coastal town.

Concerns included loss of historic value, no justification for demolition, damage to rural nature, loss of greenspace and objections to future modern designs. The cottage is understood to be one of the few properties visible on the 1840 tithe maps along the coast road from Portishead to Clevedon and was originally surrounded by the thick heathland.

Endless letters and complaints are pouring in, but as of now, it looks like the citizens of Portishead can't legally do anything. The villagers have sent a whopping eight letters of official objections to the town council, but the new plans won't increase the footprint like adding an addition to the home.

The only stipulation is that the work be completely finished by early 2030.

According to the Independent, Kelsey and his wife Kayte bought the cottage to be closer to her family in nearby Bristol. His original plans for expanding the two-bedroom cottage included two more bedrooms as well as a game room and gym.

